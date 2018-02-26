JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Benares Hotels Ltd

Benares Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 509438 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE664D01019
BSE 15:20 | 12 Mar 1310.00 8.25
(0.63%)
OPEN

1300.00

 HIGH

1314.00

 LOW

1300.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benares Hotels Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1300.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00
OPEN 1300.00
CLOSE 1301.75
VOLUME 153
52-Week high 1387.90
52-Week low 1050.00
P/E 44.08
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 170
Buy Price 1300.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 1310.00
Sell Qty 40.00

Benares Hotels Ltd. (BENARESHOTELS) - Price History

From: To:
Export to Excel
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 1300.00 1314.00 1300.00 1310.00 153 14
09-03-2018 1280.00 1308.00 1280.00 1301.75 497 26
08-03-2018 1280.05 1303.85 1255.10 1255.10 238 10
07-03-2018 1300.00 1308.00 1280.00 1302.50 1153 39
06-03-2018 1318.00 1340.00 1300.00 1300.70 618 26
05-03-2018 1250.00 1300.95 1235.00 1300.95 711 41
01-03-2018 1121.00 1239.00 1121.00 1239.00 730 47
28-02-2018 1150.00 1202.00 1150.00 1180.00 241 25
27-02-2018 1139.95 1188.00 1135.00 1144.80 108 13
26-02-2018 1140.00 1156.00 1130.50 1132.00 208 15
23-02-2018 1101.10 1101.10 1101.10 1101.10 1 1
22-02-2018 1120.00 1120.00 1090.15 1100.95 30 6
21-02-2018 1125.00 1125.00 1100.00 1100.00 116 9
20-02-2018 1078.05 1100.00 1078.05 1090.00 55 4
19-02-2018 1100.00 1100.00 1072.00 1072.00 126 7
16-02-2018 1110.00 1120.00 1105.10 1114.20 422 20
15-02-2018 1147.75 1147.75 1101.00 1101.25 30 3
12-02-2018 1053.15 1103.00 1050.00 1095.00 251 23
09-02-2018 1065.00 1065.00 1050.00 1051.00 125 13
08-02-2018 1071.05 1071.05 1062.00 1062.00 20 5
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Benares Hotels:

Back to Top