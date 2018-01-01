JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 4.35 0.53 0.32
Net Cash From Operating Activities 39.26 35.93 27.60
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -20.31 -39.42 -65.36
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -22.21 7.31 37.97
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -3.26 3.81 0.21
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.08 4.35 0.53
