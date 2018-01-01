You are here » Home
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|28-07-2017
|Book Closure
|19-08-2017
|25-08-2017
|A.G.M. & Rs.10.0000 per share(100%)Dividend
|11-08-2016
|Book Closure
|14-09-2016
|20-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|14-03-2016
|Book Closure
|22-03-2016
|
|Rs.10.0000 per share(100%)Interim Dividend
|08-03-2016
|Book Closure
|22-03-2016
|
|Interim Dividend
|06-08-2015
|Book Closure
|15-09-2015
|24-09-2015
|Rs.7.0000 per share(70%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|23-07-2014
|Book Closure
|28-08-2014
|02-09-2014
|Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|30-05-2013
|Book Closure
|16-08-2013
|23-08-2013
|A.G.M. & Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend
|21-05-2012
|Book Closure
|21-08-2012
|24-08-2012
|Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|10-06-2011
|Book Closure
|29-07-2011
|04-08-2011
|A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend
|30-05-2011
|Book Closure
|29-07-2011
|04-08-2011
|A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend
|27-07-2010
|Book Closure
|17-09-2010
|23-09-2010
|A.G.M. & Rs.2.50 per share(25%)Dividend
|17-08-2009
|Book Closure
|17-09-2009
|22-09-2009
|Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend & A.G.M.
