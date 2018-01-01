JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
28-07-2017 Book Closure 19-08-2017 25-08-2017 A.G.M. & Rs.10.0000 per share(100%)Dividend
11-08-2016 Book Closure 14-09-2016 20-09-2016 A.G.M.
14-03-2016 Book Closure 22-03-2016 Rs.10.0000 per share(100%)Interim Dividend
08-03-2016 Book Closure 22-03-2016 Interim Dividend
06-08-2015 Book Closure 15-09-2015 24-09-2015 Rs.7.0000 per share(70%)Dividend & A.G.M.
23-07-2014 Book Closure 28-08-2014 02-09-2014 Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Dividend & A.G.M.
30-05-2013 Book Closure 16-08-2013 23-08-2013 A.G.M. & Rs.4.0000 per share(40%)Dividend
21-05-2012 Book Closure 21-08-2012 24-08-2012 Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
10-06-2011 Book Closure 29-07-2011 04-08-2011 A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend
30-05-2011 Book Closure 29-07-2011 04-08-2011 A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend
27-07-2010 Book Closure 17-09-2010 23-09-2010 A.G.M. & Rs.2.50 per share(25%)Dividend
17-08-2009 Book Closure 17-09-2009 22-09-2009 Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend & A.G.M.

