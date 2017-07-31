JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
28-07-2017 AGM 25-08-2017 AGM 25.08.2017Intimation of Cut-off date & period fo...
11-08-2016 AGM 20-09-2016 AGM 20.09.2016Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informe...
06-08-2015 AGM 24-09-2015 AGM 24/09/2015Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informe...
27-05-2014 AGM 02-09-2014 Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that the...
30-05-2013 AGM 23-08-2013 AGM 23.08.2013Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has submitt...

