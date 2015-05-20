JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
OPEN 2164.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2141.30
VOLUME 1174
52-Week high 2902.00
52-Week low 1350.00
P/E 83.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,859
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2164.70
CLOSE 2141.30
VOLUME 1174
52-Week high 2902.00
52-Week low 1350.00
P/E 83.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,859
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
07-02-2018 Board Meeting In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Re...
24-10-2017 Board Meeting In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Re...
09-08-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsBoard Meeting intimation Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing...
29-05-2017 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
31-01-2017 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
08-11-2016 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
10-08-2016 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
14-03-2016 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
09-02-2016 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
29-10-2015 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
05-08-2015 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
30-05-2015 Board Meeting Dividend & Audited ResultsBengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE th...
03-02-2015 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
01-11-2014 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
07-08-2014 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
27-05-2014 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Director...
11-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsBengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that the me...
28-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
24-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-05-2013 Board Meeting Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
12-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

