You are here » Home
» » Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|2164.70
|CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1859.30
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|07-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Re...
|24-10-2017
|Board Meeting
|In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Re...
|09-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsBoard Meeting intimation Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing...
|29-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|31-01-2017
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|08-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|10-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|14-03-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|09-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|29-10-2015
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|05-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|30-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Dividend & Audited ResultsBengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE th...
|03-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|01-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|07-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|27-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Director...
|11-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsBengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that the me...
|28-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|12-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quick Links for Bengal & Assam Company: