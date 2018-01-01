JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
29-05-2017 Dividend 100.00 Final 16-08-2017 19-08-2017
14-03-2016 Dividend 100.00 Interim 21-03-2016 -
31-05-2015 Dividend 70.00 Final 11-09-2015 15-09-2015
27-05-2014 Dividend 50.00 Final 26-08-2014 28-08-2014
29-05-2013 Dividend 40.00 Final 13-08-2013 16-08-2013
21-05-2012 Dividend 40.00 Final 16-08-2012 21-08-2012
26-05-2011 Dividend 40.00 Final 27-07-2011 29-07-2011
27-07-2010 Dividend 25.00 Final 15-09-2010 17-09-2010

