Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2164.70
|CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|DIVIDEND (%)
|DIVIDEND TYPE
|EX-DIVIDEND DATE
|BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
|29-05-2017
|Dividend
|100.00
|Final
|16-08-2017
|19-08-2017
|14-03-2016
|Dividend
|100.00
|Interim
|21-03-2016
|-
|31-05-2015
|Dividend
|70.00
|Final
|11-09-2015
|15-09-2015
|27-05-2014
|Dividend
|50.00
|Final
|26-08-2014
|28-08-2014
|29-05-2013
|Dividend
|40.00
|Final
|13-08-2013
|16-08-2013
|21-05-2012
|Dividend
|40.00
|Final
|16-08-2012
|21-08-2012
|26-05-2011
|Dividend
|40.00
|Final
|27-07-2011
|29-07-2011
|27-07-2010
|Dividend
|25.00
|Final
|15-09-2010
|17-09-2010
Bengal & Assam Company