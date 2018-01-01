You are here » Home
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Filter:
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves
|367.10
|344.07
|329.77
|Total Shareholders Funds
|375.78
|352.75
|338.45
|Secured Loans
|125.18
|157.43
|112.47
|Unsecured Loans
|71.64
|39.45
|43.38
|Total Debt
|196.82
|196.88
|155.85
|Total Liabilities
|572.60
|549.63
|494.30
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|21.56
|21.56
|21.49
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|456.91
|418.16
|396.12
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|1.08
|4.35
|0.53
|Loans and Advances
|98.70
|111.60
|87.84
|Total Current Assets
|99.78
|115.95
|88.37
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|1.43
|2.10
|1.91
|Provisions
|0.02
|0.01
|6.09
|Net Current Assets
|98.33
|113.84
|80.37
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|572.60
|549.64
|494.30
