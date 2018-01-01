JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal & Assam Company Ltd

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2164.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2141.30
VOLUME 1174
52-Week high 2902.00
52-Week low 1350.00
P/E 83.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,859
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2164.70
CLOSE 2141.30
VOLUME 1174
52-Week high 2902.00
52-Week low 1350.00
P/E 83.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,859
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.68
Reserves 367.10 344.07 329.77
Total Shareholders Funds 375.78 352.75 338.45
Secured Loans 125.18 157.43 112.47
Unsecured Loans 71.64 39.45 43.38
Total Debt 196.82 196.88 155.85
Total Liabilities 572.60 549.63 494.30
Application of Funds
Gross Block 21.56 21.56 21.49
Capital Work in Progress 0.02 0.00 0.00
Investments 456.91 418.16 396.12
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 1.08 4.35 0.53
Loans and Advances 98.70 111.60 87.84
Total Current Assets 99.78 115.95 88.37
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 1.43 2.10 1.91
Provisions 0.02 0.01 6.09
Net Current Assets 98.33 113.84 80.37
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 572.60 549.64 494.30
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal & Assam Company: