Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2164.70
|CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total Interest income
|43.29
|41.99
|33.37
|Net interest income
|20.72
|22.53
|20.08
|Non-interest income
|5.54
|4.99
|5.29
|Operating income
|26.26
|27.52
|25.37
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.33
|0.42
|Profit Before Tax
|22.40
|23.84
|21.66
|Tax
|-0.64
|0.86
|1.10
|Profit After Tax
|23.04
|22.98
|20.56
|
|Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves
|367.10
|344.07
|329.77
|Net Worth
|375.78
|352.75
|338.45
|Deposits
|71.64
|39.45
|43.38
|Borrowings
|125.18
|157.43
|112.47
|Investments
|456.91
|418.16
|396.12
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
