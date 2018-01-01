JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal & Assam Company Ltd

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2164.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2141.30
VOLUME 1174
52-Week high 2902.00
52-Week low 1350.00
P/E 83.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,859
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2164.70
CLOSE 2141.30
VOLUME 1174
52-Week high 2902.00
52-Week low 1350.00
P/E 83.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,859
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2017 2016 2015
Total Interest income 43.29 41.99 33.37
Net interest income 20.72 22.53 20.08
Non-interest income 5.54 4.99 5.29
Operating income 26.26 27.52 25.37
Depreciation 0.30 0.33 0.42
Profit Before Tax 22.40 23.84 21.66
Tax -0.64 0.86 1.10
Profit After Tax 23.04 22.98 20.56
 
Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.68
Reserves 367.10 344.07 329.77
Net Worth 375.78 352.75 338.45
Deposits 71.64 39.45 43.38
Borrowings 125.18 157.43 112.47
Investments 456.91 418.16 396.12
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Last

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal & Assam Company: