Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 43.29 41.99 33.37
Other Income 5.54 4.99 5.29
Total Income 48.83 46.98 38.66
 
Interest Expended 22.57 19.46 13.29
Employee Cost 1.67 1.41 1.25
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.67 0.56 0.54
Depreciation 0.30 0.33 0.42
Operating expenses 2.64 2.30 2.21
Provisions & contigencies 0.01 0.11 0.17
Total Expenditure 3.56 3.35 3.27
 
Net Profit for the year 23.04 22.98 20.56
Prior year adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit brought forward 32.19 22.49 17.12
Total 55.23 45.47 37.68
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 4.61 4.60 4.11
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 8.68 6.08
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 50.62 32.19 22.49
Equity Dividend 0.00 8.68 6.08
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 100.00 100.00 70.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 26.53 26.46 23.68
Book Value 432.75 406.22 389.76
