Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|43.29
|41.99
|33.37
|Other Income
|5.54
|4.99
|5.29
|Total Income
|48.83
|46.98
|38.66
|
|Interest Expended
|22.57
|19.46
|13.29
|Employee Cost
|1.67
|1.41
|1.25
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.67
|0.56
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.33
|0.42
|Operating expenses
|2.64
|2.30
|2.21
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.01
|0.11
|0.17
|Total Expenditure
|3.56
|3.35
|3.27
|
|Net Profit for the year
|23.04
|22.98
|20.56
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit brought forward
|32.19
|22.49
|17.12
|Total
|55.23
|45.47
|37.68
|
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|4.61
|4.60
|4.11
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|8.68
|6.08
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|50.62
|32.19
|22.49
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|8.68
|6.08
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|100.00
|100.00
|70.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|26.53
|26.46
|23.68
|Book Value
|432.75
|406.22
|389.76
