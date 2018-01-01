You are here » Home
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2164.70
|CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|3.79
|27.36
|2.58
|4.18
|9.54
|Other Income
|1.51
|1.47
|1.50
|1.42
|1.35
|Total Income
|5.30
|28.83
|4.08
|5.60
|10.89
|Expenditure
|0.98
|1.65
|0.79
|2.18
|0.79
|Operating Profit
|4.92
|27.59
|3.70
|3.92
|10.59
|Interest
|3.19
|3.42
|3.79
|4.91
|5.33
|PBDT
|0.10
|0.30
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.98
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|PBT
|1.06
|23.69
|-0.57
|-1.57
|4.70
|Tax
|0.03
|0.23
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.06
|Net Profit
|1.03
|23.46
|-0.57
|-1.53
|5.76
|EPS (Rs)
|1.18
|27.02
|-0.66
|-1.76
|6.63
Quick Links for Bengal & Assam Company: