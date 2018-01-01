You are here » Home
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2164.70
|CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|29.95
|13.71
|29.39
|16.95
|24.87
|Other Income
|2.96
|2.74
|2.99
|2.76
|2.40
|Total Income
|32.91
|16.45
|32.38
|19.72
|27.26
|Total Expenditure
|2.44
|2.94
|1.47
|2.67
|1.48
|Operating Profit
|30.47
|13.52
|30.91
|17.05
|25.78
|Interest
|7.20
|10.24
|11.48
|10.28
|8.38
|Gross Profit
|23.27
|3.27
|19.43
|6.77
|17.40
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.15
|0.15
|0.19
|0.14
|PBT
|23.16
|3.25
|19.32
|6.57
|17.30
|Tax
|0.26
|-0.98
|0.51
|0.43
|0.46
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|22.90
|4.23
|18.81
|6.14
|16.84
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|22.90
|4.23
|18.81
|6.14
|16.84
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|26.37
|4.87
|21.65
|7.07
|19.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.23
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.04
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.64
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.96
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
