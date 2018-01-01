JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 29.95 13.71 29.39 16.95 24.87
Other Income 2.96 2.74 2.99 2.76 2.40
Total Income 32.91 16.45 32.38 19.72 27.26
Total Expenditure 2.44 2.94 1.47 2.67 1.48
Operating Profit 30.47 13.52 30.91 17.05 25.78
Interest 7.20 10.24 11.48 10.28 8.38
Gross Profit 23.27 3.27 19.43 6.77 17.40
Depreciation 0.14 0.15 0.15 0.19 0.14
PBT 23.16 3.25 19.32 6.57 17.30
Tax 0.26 -0.98 0.51 0.43 0.46
Net Profit/(Loss) 22.90 4.23 18.81 6.14 16.84
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 22.90 4.23 18.81 6.14 16.84
Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.68 8.68 8.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 26.37 4.87 21.65 7.07 19.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.23
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 26.04
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.64
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 73.96
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
