Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 29.95 13.71 29.39 16.95 24.87

Other Income 2.96 2.74 2.99 2.76 2.40

Total Income 32.91 16.45 32.38 19.72 27.26

Total Expenditure 2.44 2.94 1.47 2.67 1.48

Operating Profit 30.47 13.52 30.91 17.05 25.78

Interest 7.20 10.24 11.48 10.28 8.38

Gross Profit 23.27 3.27 19.43 6.77 17.40

Depreciation 0.14 0.15 0.15 0.19 0.14

PBT 23.16 3.25 19.32 6.57 17.30

Tax 0.26 -0.98 0.51 0.43 0.46

Net Profit/(Loss) 22.90 4.23 18.81 6.14 16.84

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 22.90 4.23 18.81 6.14 16.84

Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.68 8.68 8.68

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 26.37 4.87 21.65 7.07 19.39

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.23

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 26.04

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.64

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 73.96