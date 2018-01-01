You are here » Home
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|33.73
|38.93
|30.30
|23.96
|21.28
|Other Income
|4.47
|4.34
|3.66
|3.90
|75.60
|Total Income
|38.20
|43.27
|33.96
|27.86
|96.88
|Total Expenditure
|3.42
|2.26
|2.29
|2.00
|39.50
|Operating Profit
|34.79
|41.01
|31.68
|25.86
|57.38
|Interest
|10.40
|16.81
|13.61
|9.09
|10.78
|Gross Profit
|24.39
|24.20
|18.07
|16.77
|46.60
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.23
|0.21
|0.22
|0.21
|PBT
|24.22
|24.04
|17.94
|16.55
|46.39
|Tax
|0.30
|-0.53
|0.88
|0.00
|7.23
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|23.92
|24.57
|17.06
|16.55
|39.16
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|23.92
|24.57
|17.06
|16.55
|39.16
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|27.55
|28.29
|19.65
|19.05
|45.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.26
|28.26
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.62
|0.62
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.74
|71.74
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
