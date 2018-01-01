Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 33.73 38.93 30.30 23.96 21.28

Other Income 4.47 4.34 3.66 3.90 75.60

Total Income 38.20 43.27 33.96 27.86 96.88

Total Expenditure 3.42 2.26 2.29 2.00 39.50

Operating Profit 34.79 41.01 31.68 25.86 57.38

Interest 10.40 16.81 13.61 9.09 10.78

Gross Profit 24.39 24.20 18.07 16.77 46.60

Depreciation 0.21 0.23 0.21 0.22 0.21

PBT 24.22 24.04 17.94 16.55 46.39

Tax 0.30 -0.53 0.88 0.00 7.23

Net Profit/(Loss) 23.92 24.57 17.06 16.55 39.16

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 23.92 24.57 17.06 16.55 39.16

Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.68 8.68 8.68

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 27.55 28.29 19.65 19.05 45.10

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.25 0.25

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 28.26 28.26

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.62 0.62

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 71.74 71.74