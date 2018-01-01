You are here » Home
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2164.70
|CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|43.10
|41.82
|33.37
|20.16
|24.75
|Other Income
|5.73
|5.16
|5.29
|76.87
|4.77
|Total Income
|48.83
|46.98
|38.66
|97.03
|29.51
|Total Expenditure
|4.41
|4.15
|3.75
|36.53
|1.34
|Operating Profit
|44.42
|42.83
|34.91
|60.50
|28.17
|Interest
|21.72
|18.66
|12.83
|12.82
|14.48
|Gross Profit
|22.70
|24.17
|22.08
|47.68
|13.69
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.33
|0.42
|0.28
|0.29
|PBT
|22.57
|23.87
|21.71
|47.41
|13.39
|Tax
|-0.47
|0.89
|1.15
|8.22
|0.81
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|23.04
|22.98
|20.56
|39.19
|12.58
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|23.04
|22.98
|20.56
|39.19
|12.58
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|367.10
|344.07
|329.77
|315.28
|280.44
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|26.53
|26.46
|23.68
|45.13
|14.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.24
|0.25
|0.25
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|28.07
|28.26
|28.26
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|71.93
|71.74
|71.74
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Bengal & Assam Company: