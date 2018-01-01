Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 43.10 41.82 33.37 20.16 24.75

Other Income 5.73 5.16 5.29 76.87 4.77

Total Income 48.83 46.98 38.66 97.03 29.51

Total Expenditure 4.41 4.15 3.75 36.53 1.34

Operating Profit 44.42 42.83 34.91 60.50 28.17

Interest 21.72 18.66 12.83 12.82 14.48

Gross Profit 22.70 24.17 22.08 47.68 13.69

Depreciation 0.30 0.33 0.42 0.28 0.29

PBT 22.57 23.87 21.71 47.41 13.39

Tax -0.47 0.89 1.15 8.22 0.81

Net Profit/(Loss) 23.04 22.98 20.56 39.19 12.58

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 23.04 22.98 20.56 39.19 12.58

Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.68 8.68 8.68

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 367.10 344.07 329.77 315.28 280.44

EPS

Basic EPS 26.53 26.46 23.68 45.13 14.48

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.24 0.25 0.25

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 28.07 28.26 28.26

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.62 0.62 0.62

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 71.93 71.74 71.74