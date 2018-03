Bengal & Assam Co Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the investment and finance business. The Company operates in four segments: investment (shares/securities/funding), polymers, cotton yarn and dairy products. The Companys subsidiaries include Fenner (India) Ltd., Southern Spinners and Processors Ltd., Modern Cotton Yarn Spinners Ltd., Acorn Engineering Ltd., LVP Foods Pvt.Ltd, Dwarkesh Energy Ltd. and Panchmahal Properties Ltd. Bengal & Assam Company Limited is a Public Limited Company Incorporated in the year 1947 having its Registered Office at New Delhi. The Company is an Investment Company, and is duly registered as a NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India, New Delhi. The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE).