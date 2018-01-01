JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Aug
Book Closure Date (Month) Aug
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 533095
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group B
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange

