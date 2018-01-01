You are here » Home » » Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|2164.70
|CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1859.30
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
7 Council House Street
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-033-22481641
Phone1 - 91-033-22486181
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - dswain@jkmail.com
|Administrative
|
Patriot House
3 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Administrative
|
Link House
3 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-23716607
Phone1 - 91-11-33001112
Phone2 - 91-11-33001162
Email - dswain@jkmail.com
|Others
|
Secretarial Department
Gulab Bhawan 3rd Flr (Rear Blo
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-23739475
Phone1 - 91-11-30179899/30179888
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - dswain@jkmail.com
Quick Links for Bengal & Assam Company:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices