Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|Total Promoters
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|73.96
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|3.87
|3.46
|3.46
|3.46
|3.46
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|3.29
|3.29
|3.29
|3.29
|3.29
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|22.17
|22.57
|22.57
|22.57
|22.57
|Indian Public
|10.30
|10.84
|10.55
|10.77
|11.11
|Others
|11.87
|11.73
|12.02
|11.80
|11.46
|Total Non Promoter
|26.04
|26.03
|26.03
|26.03
|26.03
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|99.99
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
