Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
OPEN 2164.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2141.30
VOLUME 1174
52-Week high 2902.00
52-Week low 1350.00
P/E 83.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,859
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 73.96 73.96 73.96 73.96 73.96
Total Promoters 73.96 73.96 73.96 73.96 73.96
Non Promoter
Institutions 3.87 3.46 3.46 3.46 3.46
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 3.29 3.29 3.29 3.29 3.29
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 22.17 22.57 22.57 22.57 22.57
Indian Public 10.30 10.84 10.55 10.77 11.11
Others 11.87 11.73 12.02 11.80 11.46
Total Non Promoter 26.04 26.03 26.03 26.03 26.03
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 99.99 99.99 99.99 99.99
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

