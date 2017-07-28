Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Announcements
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
07/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Closure of Trading Window
29/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Board Meeting To Be Held On 7Th February 2018
29/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Scheme of Arrangement
24/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
09/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Credit Rating
27/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
24/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Closure of Trading Window
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Board Meeting To Be Held On 24Th October 2017
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) For The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
11/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40 (9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Re
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2017
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Change in Directorate
06/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Change in Directorate
05/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Scrutinizers Report
26/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Outcome of AGM
26/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2017
09/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Intimation Of Cut-Off Date & Period For E-Voting
31/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM
29/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd Notice Of 70Th Annual General Meeting
28/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
