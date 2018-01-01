You are here » Home » » Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Magma Fincorp
|157.25
|4.83
|3727.61
|580.58
|65.02
|0.88
|178.69
|Repco Home Fin
|559.70
|2.47
|3501.48
|277.48
|48.48
|31.98
|17.50
|IFCI
|20.95
|-0.95
|3481.97
|626.80
|-176.87
|0.00
|-
|MAS FINANC SER
|580.35
|-0.93
|3172.19
|112.05
|25.34
|16.17
|35.89
|Reliance Home
|63.75
|-2.07
|3092.26
|403.00
|46.00
|4.78
|13.34
|Max India
|91.80
|-1.71
|2463.91
|14.87
|1.02
|0.00
|-
|Centrum Capital
|58.30
|-2.10
|2425.28
|6.23
|6.01
|1.24
|47.02
|Pilani Invest.
|2725.25
|-0.64
|2155.67
|1.34
|0.22
|47.13
|57.82
|GIC Housing Fin
|379.60
|4.54
|2044.15
|281.49
|42.19
|31.79
|11.94
|Satin Creditcare
|397.05
|-2.12
|1892.74
|262.73
|21.54
|0.00
|-
|Bengal & Assam
|2142.05
|0.04
|1859.30
|3.79
|1.03
|25.78
|83.09
|JSW Holdings
|1659.00
|1.28
|1841.49
|12.80
|9.08
|59.69
|27.79
|PTC India Fin
|26.15
|-2.97
|1679.56
|297.12
|21.66
|3.81
|6.86
|Hinduja Ventures
|739.45
|2.31
|1520.31
|189.71
|-2.62
|50.26
|14.71
|Capri Global
|86.55
|0.70
|1515.92
|95.10
|28.30
|4.59
|18.86
|Weizmann For.
|1185.00
|-0.55
|1369.86
|1827.34
|11.19
|37.44
|31.65
|Vardhman Hold.
|4175.00
|-0.83
|1336.00
|133.04
|0.45
|684.00
|6.10
|Tour. Fin. Corp.
|156.60
|1.79
|1264.08
|60.94
|23.42
|10.14
|15.44
|Muthoot Cap.Serv
|767.55
|1.29
|1262.62
|105.14
|15.70
|26.31
|29.17
|Greencrest Finan
|32.95
|0.00
|1204.32
|2.79
|1.15
|0.00
|-
