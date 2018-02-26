You are here » Home
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.
|BSE: 533095
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE083K01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
2142.05
|
0.75
(0.04%)
|
OPEN
2164.70
|
HIGH
2200.00
|
LOW
2140.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
|OPEN
|2164.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2141.30
|VOLUME
|1174
|52-Week high
|2902.00
|52-Week low
|1350.00
|P/E
|83.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,859
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|2164.70
|2200.00
|2140.00
|2142.05
|1174
|75
|09-03-2018
|2165.05
|2169.00
|2140.00
|2141.30
|1064
|64
|08-03-2018
|2200.35
|2203.35
|2140.00
|2146.15
|4652
|159
|07-03-2018
|2215.00
|2290.00
|2160.00
|2174.20
|1285
|91
|06-03-2018
|2301.00
|2357.90
|2220.20
|2227.45
|3579
|91
|05-03-2018
|2296.30
|2341.80
|2295.05
|2302.85
|3103
|96
|01-03-2018
|2360.00
|2388.00
|2354.00
|2362.00
|178
|32
|28-02-2018
|2282.00
|2374.00
|2282.00
|2361.05
|800
|69
|27-02-2018
|2350.00
|2402.05
|2311.65
|2368.35
|3109
|106
|26-02-2018
|2340.00
|2349.95
|2330.05
|2342.65
|200
|33
|23-02-2018
|2280.00
|2348.85
|2271.00
|2303.35
|4711
|140
|22-02-2018
|2282.45
|2385.70
|2282.45
|2321.30
|11958
|130
|21-02-2018
|2307.30
|2396.00
|2307.30
|2350.45
|2356
|113
|20-02-2018
|2231.00
|2334.60
|2231.00
|2327.25
|4202
|117
|19-02-2018
|2202.50
|2295.95
|2202.00
|2259.80
|1372
|104
|16-02-2018
|2324.95
|2325.00
|2240.15
|2271.70
|837
|80
|15-02-2018
|2408.55
|2408.60
|2294.10
|2323.50
|548
|115
|12-02-2018
|2281.00
|2364.95
|2255.00
|2324.85
|2883
|160
|09-02-2018
|2286.00
|2323.95
|2180.00
|2259.30
|1144
|130
|08-02-2018
|2220.80
|2344.00
|2220.80
|2287.70
|1388
|165
