JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal & Assam Company Ltd

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.

BSE: 533095 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE083K01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 2142.05 0.75
(0.04%)
OPEN

2164.70

 HIGH

2200.00

 LOW

2140.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal & Assam Company Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2164.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2141.30
VOLUME 1174
52-Week high 2902.00
52-Week low 1350.00
P/E 83.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,859
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2164.70
CLOSE 2141.30
VOLUME 1174
52-Week high 2902.00
52-Week low 1350.00
P/E 83.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,859
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. (BENGALASSAM) - Price History

From: To:
Export to Excel
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 2164.70 2200.00 2140.00 2142.05 1174 75
09-03-2018 2165.05 2169.00 2140.00 2141.30 1064 64
08-03-2018 2200.35 2203.35 2140.00 2146.15 4652 159
07-03-2018 2215.00 2290.00 2160.00 2174.20 1285 91
06-03-2018 2301.00 2357.90 2220.20 2227.45 3579 91
05-03-2018 2296.30 2341.80 2295.05 2302.85 3103 96
01-03-2018 2360.00 2388.00 2354.00 2362.00 178 32
28-02-2018 2282.00 2374.00 2282.00 2361.05 800 69
27-02-2018 2350.00 2402.05 2311.65 2368.35 3109 106
26-02-2018 2340.00 2349.95 2330.05 2342.65 200 33
23-02-2018 2280.00 2348.85 2271.00 2303.35 4711 140
22-02-2018 2282.45 2385.70 2282.45 2321.30 11958 130
21-02-2018 2307.30 2396.00 2307.30 2350.45 2356 113
20-02-2018 2231.00 2334.60 2231.00 2327.25 4202 117
19-02-2018 2202.50 2295.95 2202.00 2259.80 1372 104
16-02-2018 2324.95 2325.00 2240.15 2271.70 837 80
15-02-2018 2408.55 2408.60 2294.10 2323.50 548 115
12-02-2018 2281.00 2364.95 2255.00 2324.85 2883 160
09-02-2018 2286.00 2323.95 2180.00 2259.30 1144 130
08-02-2018 2220.80 2344.00 2220.80 2287.70 1388 165
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal & Assam Company:

Back to Top