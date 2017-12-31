Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
About Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Income
|0.01
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.11
|0.11
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.11
|-0.1
|-10
|Net Profit
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-37.5
|Equity Capital
|4.9
|4.9
|-
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gangotri Iron
|0.45
|-4.26
|1.21
|Heera Ispat
|1.91
|0.00
|1.12
|Ranjeev Alloys
|1.30
|4.84
|0.50
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
