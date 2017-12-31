JUST IN
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.11 0.11 0
Operating Profit -0.11 -0.1 -10
Net Profit -0.11 -0.08 -37.5
Equity Capital 4.9 4.9 -
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gangotri Iron 0.45 -4.26 1.21
Heera Ispat 1.91 0.00 1.12
Ranjeev Alloys 1.30 4.84 0.50
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.57
