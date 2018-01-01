You are here » Home » » Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.04
|0.91
|0.04
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-0.01
|-4.37
|0.11
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|0.01
|3.50
|0.76
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|0.00
|-0.87
|0.87
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.04
|0.04
|0.91
