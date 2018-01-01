JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Filter:

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.04 0.91 0.04
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.01 -4.37 0.11
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.01 3.50 0.76
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.00 -0.87 0.87
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.04 0.04 0.91
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal Steel Industries: