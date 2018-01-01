JUST IN
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
08-09-2016 Book Closure 26-09-2016 28-09-2016 A.G.M.
09-09-2015 Book Closure 26-09-2015 30-09-2015 A.G.M.
15-09-2014 Book Closure 25-09-2014 27-09-2014 A.G.M.
10-07-2013 Book Closure 22-07-2013 26-07-2013 A.G.M.
14-08-2012 Book Closure 27-08-2012 31-08-2012 A.G.M.
25-08-2011 Book Closure 09-09-2011 16-09-2011 A.G.M.
01-07-2010 Book Closure 16-07-2010 30-07-2010 A.G.M.
19-06-2009 Book Closure 16-07-2009 29-07-2009 A.G.M.

