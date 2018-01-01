You are here » Home
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|08-09-2016
|Book Closure
|26-09-2016
|28-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|09-09-2015
|Book Closure
|26-09-2015
|30-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|15-09-2014
|Book Closure
|25-09-2014
|27-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|10-07-2013
|Book Closure
|22-07-2013
|26-07-2013
|A.G.M.
|14-08-2012
|Book Closure
|27-08-2012
|31-08-2012
|A.G.M.
|25-08-2011
|Book Closure
|09-09-2011
|16-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|01-07-2010
|Book Closure
|16-07-2010
|30-07-2010
|A.G.M.
|19-06-2009
|Book Closure
|16-07-2009
|29-07-2009
|A.G.M.
