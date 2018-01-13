JUST IN
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
13-01-2018 Board Meeting Notice is hereby given, in terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, that ...
14-11-2017 Board Meeting Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday...
11-09-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
27-04-2017 Board Meeting A Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on April 27, 2017 inter...
27-01-2017 Board Meeting Bengal Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board...
08-11-2016 Board Meeting Bengal Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board...
10-08-2016 Board Meeting Bengal Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
27-05-2016 Board Meeting Bengal Steel Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board...
05-02-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
05-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
07-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-05-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results
20-01-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
12-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
31-01-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
07-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
08-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
15-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
30-01-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

