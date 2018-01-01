You are here » Home
» » Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Filter:
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|0.30
|0.48
|1.03
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.10
|1.17
|Other Income
|0.02
|-0.16
|0.98
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Profit Before Tax
|0.04
|0.09
|1.16
|Tax
|0.03
|0.07
|0.22
|Profit After Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.94
|
|Share Capital
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|Reserves
|4.91
|4.89
|4.87
|Net Worth
|9.81
|9.79
|9.77
|Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Block
|2.45
|2.45
|2.45
|Investments
|1.02
|1.00
|4.39
|Cash
|0.04
|0.04
|0.91
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Working Capital
|8.66
|8.65
|5.24
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|16.67
|20.83
|113.59
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|3.33
|4.17
|91.26
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.02
|0.05
|1.92
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Bengal Steel Industries: