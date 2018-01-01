JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Filter:

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 0.30 0.48 1.03
Operating Profit 0.05 0.10 1.17
Other Income 0.02 -0.16 0.98
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Profit Before Tax 0.04 0.09 1.16
Tax 0.03 0.07 0.22
Profit After Tax 0.01 0.02 0.94
 
Share Capital 4.90 4.90 4.90
Reserves 4.91 4.89 4.87
Net Worth 9.81 9.79 9.77
Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Block 2.45 2.45 2.45
Investments 1.02 1.00 4.39
Cash 0.04 0.04 0.91
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Working Capital 8.66 8.65 5.24
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 16.67 20.83 113.59
Net Profit Margin (%) 3.33 4.17 91.26
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.02 0.05 1.92
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal Steel Industries: