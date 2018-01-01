JUST IN
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 0.30 0.48 1.03
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.30 0.48 1.03
Other Income 0.02 -0.16 0.98
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.32 0.32 2.01
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.55
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.03 0.11 0.05
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.16 0.05 0.22
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.09 0.06 0.02
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.28 0.22 0.84
Operating Profit 0.05 0.10 1.17
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.05 0.10 1.17
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Profit Before Tax 0.04 0.09 1.16
Tax 0.03 0.07 0.22
Net Profit 0.01 0.02 0.94
