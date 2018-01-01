You are here » Home
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.30
|0.48
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.30
|0.48
|1.03
|Other Income
|0.02
|-0.16
|0.98
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.32
|0.32
|2.01
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.03
|0.11
|0.05
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.16
|0.05
|0.22
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.09
|0.06
|0.02
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.28
|0.22
|0.84
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.10
|1.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.05
|0.10
|1.17
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Profit Before Tax
|0.04
|0.09
|1.16
|Tax
|0.03
|0.07
|0.22
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.02
|0.94
