You are here » Home
» » Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Filter:
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.07
|0.01
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.07
|0.01
|Expenditure
|0.11
|0.05
|0.07
|0.10
|0.11
|Operating Profit
|-0.11
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|-0.11
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.10
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|-0.11
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.10
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.02
|Net Profit
|-0.11
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.08
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.23
|-0.10
|-0.11
|-0.10
|-0.17
Quick Links for Bengal Steel Industries: