Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.07 0.01
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.07 0.01
Expenditure 0.11 0.05 0.07 0.10 0.11
Operating Profit -0.11 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 -0.10
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT -0.11 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 -0.10
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.11 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 -0.10
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 -0.02
Net Profit -0.11 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.08
EPS (Rs) -0.23 -0.10 -0.11 -0.10 -0.17
