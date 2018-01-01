JUST IN
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 11.31 8.29 3.22
Asset turnover ratio 0.12 0.20 0.42
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 3.75
Debtors turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 16.67 77.08 113.59
Net Profit Margin (%) 3.33 18.75 91.26
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.41 3.68 12.47
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.10 0.92 10.11
