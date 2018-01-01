You are here » Home
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Ratio
|11.31
|8.29
|3.22
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.12
|0.20
|0.42
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|3.75
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Coverage ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|16.67
|77.08
|113.59
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|3.33
|18.75
|91.26
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.41
|3.68
|12.47
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.10
|0.92
|10.11
