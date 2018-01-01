You are here » Home
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.06
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.36
|0.21
|Total Income
|0.02
|0.07
|0.25
|-0.12
|0.45
|Total Expenditure
|0.12
|0.21
|0.06
|0.13
|0.09
|Operating Profit
|-0.10
|-0.13
|0.18
|-0.25
|0.35
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.10
|-0.13
|0.18
|-0.25
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|PBT
|-0.10
|-0.13
|0.18
|-0.26
|0.35
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.00
|0.07
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.10
|-0.13
|0.15
|-0.26
|0.28
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|-0.13
|0.15
|-0.26
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.13
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.10
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.36
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.90
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
