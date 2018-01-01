Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.24

Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.01 -0.36 0.21

Total Income 0.02 0.07 0.25 -0.12 0.45

Total Expenditure 0.12 0.21 0.06 0.13 0.09

Operating Profit -0.10 -0.13 0.18 -0.25 0.35

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit -0.10 -0.13 0.18 -0.25 0.35

Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01

PBT -0.10 -0.13 0.18 -0.26 0.35

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.07

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.10 -0.13 0.15 -0.26 0.28

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.10 -0.13 0.15 -0.26 0.28

Equity Share Capital 4.90 4.90 4.90 4.90 4.90

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS -0.21 0.00 0.30 0.00 0.57

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.13

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.10

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.36

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.90