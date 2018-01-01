JUST IN
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.06 0.24 0.24 0.24
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.01 -0.36 0.21
Total Income 0.02 0.07 0.25 -0.12 0.45
Total Expenditure 0.12 0.21 0.06 0.13 0.09
Operating Profit -0.10 -0.13 0.18 -0.25 0.35
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.10 -0.13 0.18 -0.25 0.35
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01
PBT -0.10 -0.13 0.18 -0.26 0.35
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.07
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.10 -0.13 0.15 -0.26 0.28
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.10 -0.13 0.15 -0.26 0.28
Equity Share Capital 4.90 4.90 4.90 4.90 4.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.21 0.00 0.30 0.00 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.13
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.10
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.36
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.90
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
