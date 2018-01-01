JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
Filter:

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.24 0.36 1.01 0.36
Other Income 0.02 0.01 -0.17 0.78 0.13
Total Income 0.02 0.25 0.19 1.79 0.49
Total Expenditure 0.23 0.17 0.11 0.76 0.35
Operating Profit -0.21 0.08 0.08 1.03 0.14
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -0.21 0.08 0.08 1.03 0.14
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
PBT -0.22 0.07 0.07 1.02 0.13
Tax 0.00 0.01 0.07 0.19 0.02
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.22 0.06 0.00 0.83 0.11
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.22 0.06 0.00 0.83 0.11
Equity Share Capital 4.90 4.90 4.90 4.90 4.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -0.44 0.13 0.00 1.69 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.13 0.13
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.10 27.10
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.36 0.36
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.90 72.90
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal Steel Industries: