Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.24 0.36 1.01 0.36

Other Income 0.02 0.01 -0.17 0.78 0.13

Total Income 0.02 0.25 0.19 1.79 0.49

Total Expenditure 0.23 0.17 0.11 0.76 0.35

Operating Profit -0.21 0.08 0.08 1.03 0.14

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit -0.21 0.08 0.08 1.03 0.14

Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01

PBT -0.22 0.07 0.07 1.02 0.13

Tax 0.00 0.01 0.07 0.19 0.02

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.22 0.06 0.00 0.83 0.11

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.22 0.06 0.00 0.83 0.11

Equity Share Capital 4.90 4.90 4.90 4.90 4.90

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS -0.44 0.13 0.00 1.69 0.23

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.13 0.13

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.10 27.10

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.36 0.36

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 72.90 72.90