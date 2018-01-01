You are here » Home
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.48
|1.23
|0.48
|0.48
|Other Income
|0.32
|-0.16
|0.78
|0.13
|0.10
|Total Income
|0.32
|0.32
|2.01
|0.61
|0.58
|Total Expenditure
|0.27
|0.22
|0.84
|0.53
|0.19
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.10
|1.17
|0.08
|0.38
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.05
|0.10
|1.17
|0.08
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|PBT
|0.04
|0.09
|1.16
|0.06
|0.36
|Tax
|0.03
|0.07
|0.22
|0.00
|0.06
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.01
|0.02
|0.94
|0.06
|0.30
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.01
|0.02
|0.94
|0.06
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|4.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|4.91
|4.89
|4.87
|3.93
|3.87
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.05
|1.92
|0.13
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|27.10
|27.10
|27.10
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|72.90
|72.90
|72.90
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
