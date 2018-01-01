You are here » Home
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 512404
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE523W01017
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|50
|BSE Code
|512404
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|P
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange
