Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Trinity Plaza 3rd Flr
84/1A Topsia Road (South)
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-33-30216863
Phone1 - 91-33-30216800
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - bengalsteel@bengalsteel.co.in
Factory/plant 180/176.
upen banerjee road
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
