Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Coal India 297.80 -6.90 -2.26 14500.53
Vedanta 316.95 13.45 4.43 11068.70
Hind.Zinc 318.95 4.80 1.53 8316.00
JSW Steel 297.95 6.75 2.32 3576.54
Tata Steel 622.70 17.10 2.82 3444.55
NMDC 123.75 1.70 1.39 2589.14
Hindalco Inds. 227.15 7.30 3.32 925.16
Natl. Aluminium 63.85 1.35 2.16 668.53
G M D C 128.95 2.65 2.10 324.23
Jindal Saw 118.20 -2.75 -2.27 307.70
MOIL 205.80 2.20 1.08 305.83
Indian Metals 525.50 -8.25 -1.55 249.83
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 9.25 5.70 218.02
Maithan Alloys 842.25 25.60 3.13 197.69
Welspun Corp 158.70 -7.45 -4.48 174.60
Kalyani Steels 289.45 1.45 0.50 155.92
Mah. Seamless 464.20 11.85 2.62 145.52
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 -8.25 -0.92 144.30
Srikalahas. Pip. 322.25 3.25 1.02 140.23
Sarda Energy 417.60 -1.20 -0.29 131.20
