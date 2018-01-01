JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Coal India 297.80 184,856.67 420.02 14,500.53 17,582.29
Hind.Zinc 318.95 134,765.94 18,798.00 8,316.00 39,473.00
Vedanta 316.95 117,816.65 38,540.42 11,068.70 129,558.21
JSW Steel 297.95 72,020.47 56,913.25 3,576.54 63,418.89
Tata Steel 622.70 70,154.00 53,260.96 3,444.55 85,888.07
Hindalco Inds. 227.15 50,995.18 36,869.21 925.16 67,192.36
NMDC 123.75 39,153.26 8,829.64 2,589.14 23,130.14
S A I L 72.20 29,822.43 49,767.10 -2833.24 82,409.84
Jindal Steel 230.10 21,086.36 16,094.68 -986.45 50,667.51
KIOCL 234.20 14,860.22 930.61 47.93 2,277.81
Natl. Aluminium 63.85 12,341.69 8,050.02 668.53 10,655.23
Hind.Copper 64.80 5,995.43 1,228.71 61.94 2,028.66
MOIL 205.80 5,482.10 989.84 305.83 2,818.48
APL Apollo 1,896.05 4,499.33 3,104.33 39.33 760.83
Welspun Corp 158.70 4,209.04 4,482.56 174.60 3,686.90
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 4,147.89 1,476.05 144.30 1,187.74
G M D C 128.95 4,100.61 1,582.36 324.23 4,420.88
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 4,050.08 7,575.55 218.02 4,260.67
Jindal Stain. 85.55 3,935.73 8,957.40 58.34 7,502.84
Jindal Saw 118.20 3,779.45 5,932.96 307.70 9,931.18
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal Steel Industries: