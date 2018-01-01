JUST IN
Bengal Steel Industries Ltd.

BSE: 512404 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE523W01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Steel Industries Ltd

Bengal Steel Industries Ltd. (BENGALSTEEL) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
JSW Steel 297.95 2.32 2.32 -4.09 19.04 10.60 69.34 212.78
Tata Steel 622.70 2.82 -4.98 -12.60 -5.17 -4.33 39.71 96.03
S A I L 72.20 3.96 -7.50 -24.28 -9.92 14.15 21.96 5.25
Jindal Steel 230.10 3.79 -3.44 -16.04 40.52 57.71 83.35 18.46
APL Apollo 1896.05 -2.01 -7.25 -10.14 -1.81 9.32 72.34 368.16
Welspun Corp 158.70 -4.48 -8.11 -3.29 21.70 12.63 90.75 146.05
Ratnamani Metals 887.25 -0.92 -7.67 -8.09 -9.98 1.80 19.54 16.63
Jindal Stain .Hi 171.65 5.70 -6.00 -18.07 -16.53 -13.24 33.84 (-)
Jindal Stain. 85.55 -0.41 -10.70 -25.28 -13.93 -24.16 21.09 90.75
Jindal Saw 118.20 -2.27 -9.81 -15.63 1.68 6.29 48.68 62.70
Mah. Seamless 464.20 2.62 0.63 -5.79 -2.38 3.50 31.39 123.12
Prakash Inds. 179.10 2.84 -6.33 -17.94 20.85 57.17 130.95 328.47
Surya Roshni 405.40 2.65 -3.81 -18.49 6.43 30.50 122.75 227.46
Tata Metaliks 733.85 0.47 -5.84 -12.08 -9.49 -4.55 47.91 462.34
Godawari Power 461.85 4.34 -5.09 -13.47 149.45 260.40 373.69 295.76
Tata Sponge Iron 986.20 -0.19 -3.91 -6.78 6.68 7.14 48.32 15.97
Sarda Energy 417.60 -0.29 -10.09 -20.61 -8.03 -7.91 71.82 185.05
Srikalahas. Pip. 322.25 1.02 -4.66 -14.66 -16.14 -6.81 -5.80 98.19
Sunflag Iron 81.20 3.51 -6.83 -3.85 8.41 24.64 123.69 195.27
Technocraf.Inds. 528.25 0.69 -1.21 -9.58 5.75 29.73 26.86 125.27
