Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
About Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd

Bengal Tea & Fabrics(BTFL), promoted by B D Kanoria was incorporated in Jul. '83 is manufacture and sale of Black Tea, Cloth and Yarn. It operates through its two division i.e Tea & Textile divisions. BTFL made public offer of 1.2 lac equity shares in May 1984. Bengal Tea Industries was amalgamated with BTFL with effect from Apr. 1985. The tea division of the company for its Black Tea produ...> More

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   48
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.86
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 32.33 32.78 -1.37
Other Income -0.13 0.29 -144.83
Total Income 32.2 33.07 -2.63
Total Expenses 27.24 29.65 -8.13
Operating Profit 4.96 3.42 45.03
Net Profit 2 3.05 -34.43
Equity Capital 9.01 9.01 -
> More on Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Financials Results

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vardhman Polytex 22.75 -1.94 50.71
Prakash Woollen 47.50 -5.00 48.74
Anjani Synth. 32.60 3.49 48.08
Bengal Tea & Fab 53.05 2.41 47.80
STL Global 17.25 -0.58 47.35
Himachal Fibres 5.39 -3.75 46.52
Bluechip Tex Ind 234.05 -4.63 46.11
> More on Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Peer Group

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.38
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.42
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 22.06
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.99
> More on Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.93% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.89% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.44% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.01% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.36% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 24.38% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 52.15
54.35
Week Low/High 51.80
63.00
Month Low/High 51.80
66.00
YEAR Low/High 40.00
71.00
All TIME Low/High 0.92
80.00

