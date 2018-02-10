You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics(BTFL), promoted by B D Kanoria was incorporated in Jul. '83 is manufacture and sale of Black Tea, Cloth and Yarn. It operates through its two division i.e Tea & Textile divisions.
BTFL made public offer of 1.2 lac equity shares in May 1984. Bengal Tea Industries was amalgamated with BTFL with effect from Apr. 1985.
The tea division of the company for its Black Tea produ...> More
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|32.33
|32.78
|-1.37
|Other Income
|-0.13
|0.29
|-144.83
|Total Income
|32.2
|33.07
|-2.63
|Total Expenses
|27.24
|29.65
|-8.13
|Operating Profit
|4.96
|3.42
|45.03
|Net Profit
|2
|3.05
|-34.43
|Equity Capital
|9.01
|9.01
| -
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - Peer Group
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.93%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.89%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.44%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.01%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.36%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|24.38%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|52.15
|
|54.35
|Week Low/High
|51.80
|
|63.00
|Month Low/High
|51.80
|
|66.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.00
|
|71.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.92
|
|80.00
