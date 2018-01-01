JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 52.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 52.15
CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
19-06-2017 Book Closure 23-07-2017 29-07-2017 A.G.M.
01-07-2016 Book Closure 26-07-2016 01-08-2016 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
06-07-2015 Book Closure 01-08-2015 08-08-2015 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
09-07-2014 Book Closure 02-08-2014 09-08-2014 A.G.M. & Rs.2.0000 per share(20%)Dividend
31-05-2013 Book Closure 27-07-2013 03-08-2013 A.G.M. & Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Dividend
22-06-2012 Book Closure 06-08-2012 11-08-2012 A.G.M.
02-06-2011 Book Closure 30-07-2011 06-08-2011 A.G.M. & Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend
25-05-2010 Book Closure 24-07-2010 31-07-2010 Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend & A.G.M.
11-06-2009 Book Closure 20-07-2009 27-07-2009 A.G.M. & Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend
10-06-2009 Book Closure 20-07-2009 27-07-2009 A.G.M.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: