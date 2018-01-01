You are here » Home
» » Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|52.15
|CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47.80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|19-06-2017
|Book Closure
|23-07-2017
|29-07-2017
|A.G.M.
|01-07-2016
|Book Closure
|26-07-2016
|01-08-2016
|Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|06-07-2015
|Book Closure
|01-08-2015
|08-08-2015
|Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|09-07-2014
|Book Closure
|02-08-2014
|09-08-2014
|A.G.M. & Rs.2.0000 per share(20%)Dividend
|31-05-2013
|Book Closure
|27-07-2013
|03-08-2013
|A.G.M. & Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Dividend
|22-06-2012
|Book Closure
|06-08-2012
|11-08-2012
|A.G.M.
|02-06-2011
|Book Closure
|30-07-2011
|06-08-2011
|A.G.M. & Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend
|25-05-2010
|Book Closure
|24-07-2010
|31-07-2010
|Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|11-06-2009
|Book Closure
|20-07-2009
|27-07-2009
|A.G.M. & Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend
|10-06-2009
|Book Closure
|20-07-2009
|27-07-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: