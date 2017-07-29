JUST IN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
OPEN 52.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
31-07-2017 AGM 31-07-2017 Appointment of M/s Singhi and Co., Chartered Accoun...
20-06-2017 AGM 29-07-2017 Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the R...
03-07-2016 AGM 01-08-2016 AGM : 01/08/2016Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informe...
06-07-2015 AGM 08-08-2015 AGM:08.08.2015Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed ...
09-07-2014 AGM 09-08-2014 Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the R...
31-05-2013 AGM 03-08-2013 AGM 03.08.2013Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed ...

