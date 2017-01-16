JUST IN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
10-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
02-12-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsWe wish to inform that in terms of the Company's Intern...
14-09-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
12-05-2017 Board Meeting In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Discl...
04-02-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsBengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meet...
05-11-2016 Board Meeting Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
01-08-2016 Board Meeting Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
20-05-2016 Board Meeting Dividend & Audited ResultsBengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that...
07-11-2015 Board Meeting Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
08-08-2015 Board Meeting Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
08-05-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results & DividendBengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that...
07-02-2015 Board Meeting Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
08-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
09-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
10-05-2014 Board Meeting Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of...
08-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
09-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
03-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
11-05-2013 Board Meeting Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of...
09-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

