Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|10-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02-12-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsWe wish to inform that in terms of the Company's Intern...
|14-09-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|In pursuance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Discl...
|04-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsBengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meet...
|05-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
|01-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
|20-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Dividend & Audited ResultsBengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that...
|07-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
|08-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
|08-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & DividendBengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that...
|07-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board ...
|08-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of...
|08-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of...
|09-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
