Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
OPEN 52.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves 94.19 99.21 133.35
Total Shareholders Funds 103.20 108.22 142.36
Secured Loans 48.63 55.23 67.25
Unsecured Loans 1.24 0.98 1.11
Total Debt 49.87 56.21 68.36
Total Liabilities 153.07 164.43 210.72
Application of Funds
Gross Block 191.65 194.45 236.93
Capital Work in Progress 0.79 0.10 0.00
Investments 9.39 6.85 5.10
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 40.89 45.16 43.39
Sundry Debtors 9.20 9.65 10.82
Cash and Bank 2.58 0.61 1.50
Loans and Advances 23.23 24.86 23.45
Total Current Assets 75.90 80.28 79.16
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 29.21 30.18 26.50
Provisions 1.09 1.62 1.63
Net Current Assets 45.60 48.48 51.03
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 153.07 164.43 210.72
