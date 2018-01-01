You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|52.15
|CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47.80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves
|94.19
|99.21
|133.35
|Total Shareholders Funds
|103.20
|108.22
|142.36
|Secured Loans
|48.63
|55.23
|67.25
|Unsecured Loans
|1.24
|0.98
|1.11
|Total Debt
|49.87
|56.21
|68.36
|Total Liabilities
|153.07
|164.43
|210.72
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|191.65
|194.45
|236.93
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.79
|0.10
|0.00
|Investments
|9.39
|6.85
|5.10
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|40.89
|45.16
|43.39
|Sundry Debtors
|9.20
|9.65
|10.82
|Cash and Bank
|2.58
|0.61
|1.50
|Loans and Advances
|23.23
|24.86
|23.45
|Total Current Assets
|75.90
|80.28
|79.16
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|29.21
|30.18
|26.50
|Provisions
|1.09
|1.62
|1.63
|Net Current Assets
|45.60
|48.48
|51.03
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|153.07
|164.43
|210.72
