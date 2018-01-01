You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|214.97
|223.31
|223.00
|Operating Profit
|9.87
|20.83
|20.15
|Other Income
|1.57
|1.39
|4.13
|Interest
|5.48
|6.17
|7.54
|Depreciation
|11.95
|12.28
|10.18
|Profit Before Tax
|-7.56
|2.38
|2.43
|Tax
|-2.63
|0.51
|0.49
|Profit After Tax
|-4.93
|1.87
|1.94
|
|Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves
|94.19
|99.21
|133.35
|Net Worth
|103.20
|108.22
|142.36
|Loans
|49.87
|56.21
|68.36
|Gross Block
|191.65
|194.45
|236.93
|Investments
|9.39
|6.85
|5.10
|Cash
|2.58
|0.61
|1.50
|Debtors
|9.20
|9.65
|10.82
|Net Working Capital
|45.60
|48.48
|51.03
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|4.59
|9.33
|9.04
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-2.29
|0.84
|0.87
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|1.98
|2.05
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.45
|0.45
Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: