Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 214.97 223.31 223.00
Operating Profit 9.87 20.83 20.15
Other Income 1.57 1.39 4.13
Interest 5.48 6.17 7.54
Depreciation 11.95 12.28 10.18
Profit Before Tax -7.56 2.38 2.43
Tax -2.63 0.51 0.49
Profit After Tax -4.93 1.87 1.94
 
Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves 94.19 99.21 133.35
Net Worth 103.20 108.22 142.36
Loans 49.87 56.21 68.36
Gross Block 191.65 194.45 236.93
Investments 9.39 6.85 5.10
Cash 2.58 0.61 1.50
Debtors 9.20 9.65 10.82
Net Working Capital 45.60 48.48 51.03
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 4.59 9.33 9.04
Net Profit Margin (%) -2.29 0.84 0.87
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 1.98 2.05
Dividend (%) 0.00 5.00 5.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.45 0.45
