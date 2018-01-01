You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|52.15
|CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|215.01
|223.40
|223.10
|Excise Duty
|0.04
|0.09
|0.10
|Net Sales
|214.97
|223.31
|223.00
|Other Income
|1.57
|1.39
|4.13
|Stock Adjustments
|-0.40
|-1.57
|-2.68
|Total Income
|216.14
|223.13
|224.45
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|115.05
|107.78
|112.33
|Power & Fuel Cost
|25.55
|27.89
|29.76
|Employee Cost
|31.67
|32.72
|30.03
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|20.33
|20.94
|18.85
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|6.86
|6.76
|6.83
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|6.81
|6.21
|6.50
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|206.27
|202.30
|204.30
|Operating Profit
|9.87
|20.83
|20.15
|Interest
|5.48
|6.17
|7.54
|Gross Profit
|4.39
|14.66
|12.61
|Depreciation
|11.95
|12.28
|10.18
|Profit Before Tax
|-7.56
|2.38
|2.43
|Tax
|-2.63
|0.51
|0.49
|Net Profit
|-4.93
|1.87
|1.94
