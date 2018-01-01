JUST IN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 215.01 223.40 223.10
Excise Duty 0.04 0.09 0.10
Net Sales 214.97 223.31 223.00
Other Income 1.57 1.39 4.13
Stock Adjustments -0.40 -1.57 -2.68
Total Income 216.14 223.13 224.45
Expenditure
Raw Materials 115.05 107.78 112.33
Power & Fuel Cost 25.55 27.89 29.76
Employee Cost 31.67 32.72 30.03
Other Manufacturing Expenses 20.33 20.94 18.85
Selling and Administration Expenses 6.86 6.76 6.83
Miscellaneous Expenses 6.81 6.21 6.50
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 206.27 202.30 204.30
Operating Profit 9.87 20.83 20.15
Interest 5.48 6.17 7.54
Gross Profit 4.39 14.66 12.61
Depreciation 11.95 12.28 10.18
Profit Before Tax -7.56 2.38 2.43
Tax -2.63 0.51 0.49
Net Profit -4.93 1.87 1.94
