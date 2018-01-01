You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|32.33
|34.61
|32.47
|54.46
|32.78
|Other Income
|-0.13
|0.40
|0.43
|0.44
|0.29
|Total Income
|32.20
|35.01
|32.90
|54.90
|33.07
|Expenditure
|27.24
|32.00
|32.79
|58.03
|29.65
|Operating Profit
|4.96
|3.01
|0.11
|-3.13
|3.42
|Interest
|0.68
|0.67
|0.70
|1.46
|0.47
|PBDT
|4.28
|2.34
|-0.59
|-4.59
|2.95
|Depreciation
|1.38
|1.46
|1.66
|2.86
|1.18
|PBT
|2.47
|0.55
|-2.65
|-6.07
|3.02
|Tax
|0.47
|0.45
|-0.02
|-0.54
|-0.03
|Net Profit
|2.00
|0.10
|-2.63
|-5.53
|3.05
|EPS (Rs)
|2.22
|2.44
|-2.92
|-6.14
|3.39
Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: