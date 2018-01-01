JUST IN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
52.15

54.35

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 32.33 34.61 32.47 54.46 32.78
Other Income -0.13 0.40 0.43 0.44 0.29
Total Income 32.20 35.01 32.90 54.90 33.07
Expenditure 27.24 32.00 32.79 58.03 29.65
Operating Profit 4.96 3.01 0.11 -3.13 3.42
Interest 0.68 0.67 0.70 1.46 0.47
PBDT 4.28 2.34 -0.59 -4.59 2.95
Depreciation 1.38 1.46 1.66 2.86 1.18
PBT 2.47 0.55 -2.65 -6.07 3.02
Tax 0.47 0.45 -0.02 -0.54 -0.03
Net Profit 2.00 0.10 -2.63 -5.53 3.05
EPS (Rs) 2.22 2.44 -2.92 -6.14 3.39
