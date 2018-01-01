JUST IN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
OPEN 52.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.83 0.96 1.22
Current Ratio 1.16 1.18 1.04
Asset turnover ratio 1.44 1.45 1.38
Inventory turnover ratio 5.00 5.05 5.45
Debtors turnover ratio 22.81 21.83 17.50
Interest Coverage ratio -0.38 1.23 1.15
Operating Margin (%) 4.59 8.90 8.45
Net Profit Margin (%) -2.29 0.56 0.40
Return on Capital Employed (%) -1.80 6.01 6.15
Return on Net Worth (%) -7.92 1.94 1.43
