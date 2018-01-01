You are here » Home
» » Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|52.15
|CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47.80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.83
|0.96
|1.22
|Current Ratio
|1.16
|1.18
|1.04
|Asset turnover ratio
|1.44
|1.45
|1.38
|Inventory turnover ratio
|5.00
|5.05
|5.45
|Debtors turnover ratio
|22.81
|21.83
|17.50
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-0.38
|1.23
|1.15
|Operating Margin (%)
|4.59
|8.90
|8.45
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-2.29
|0.56
|0.40
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|-1.80
|6.01
|6.15
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|-7.92
|1.94
|1.43
Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: