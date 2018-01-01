You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|67.08
|150.37
|64.60
|109.91
|113.40
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.54
|1.03
|0.42
|1.08
|Total Income
|67.91
|150.91
|65.63
|110.33
|114.48
|Total Expenditure
|64.79
|146.71
|59.96
|106.88
|97.10
|Operating Profit
|3.12
|4.20
|5.67
|3.45
|17.38
|Interest
|1.37
|4.16
|1.32
|2.87
|3.30
|Gross Profit
|1.75
|0.04
|4.35
|0.58
|14.08
|Depreciation
|3.12
|8.55
|3.40
|6.14
|6.14
|PBT
|-2.10
|-5.78
|1.05
|-5.20
|7.94
|Tax
|0.43
|-0.58
|0.78
|-1.07
|1.94
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-2.53
|-5.20
|0.27
|-4.13
|6.00
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-2.53
|-5.20
|0.27
|-4.02
|6.00
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-2.81
|0.00
|0.30
|0.00
|6.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.24
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.62
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.66
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.38
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
