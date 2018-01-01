Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 99.41 97.38 172.62 168.23 192.91

Other Income 0.70 1.32 1.36 4.58 1.60

Total Income 100.11 98.70 173.98 172.81 194.51

Total Expenditure 84.22 81.54 152.98 151.92 157.83

Operating Profit 15.89 17.16 21.00 20.89 36.68

Interest 2.05 1.79 4.73 5.86 6.72

Gross Profit 13.84 15.37 16.27 15.03 29.96

Depreciation 4.50 4.58 9.23 8.61 8.91

PBT 8.18 12.14 7.04 6.42 21.05

Tax 0.90 0.75 1.78 1.21 7.21

Net Profit/(Loss) 7.28 11.39 5.26 5.21 13.84

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 7.28 11.39 5.26 5.21 13.84

Equity Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01 9.01 9.01

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 8.08 12.64 5.84 5.78 15.36

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.24 0.24

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 26.62 26.62

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.66 0.66

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 73.38 73.38