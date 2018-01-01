You are here » Home
» » Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|52.15
|CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|47.80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|99.41
|97.38
|172.62
|168.23
|192.91
|Other Income
|0.70
|1.32
|1.36
|4.58
|1.60
|Total Income
|100.11
|98.70
|173.98
|172.81
|194.51
|Total Expenditure
|84.22
|81.54
|152.98
|151.92
|157.83
|Operating Profit
|15.89
|17.16
|21.00
|20.89
|36.68
|Interest
|2.05
|1.79
|4.73
|5.86
|6.72
|Gross Profit
|13.84
|15.37
|16.27
|15.03
|29.96
|Depreciation
|4.50
|4.58
|9.23
|8.61
|8.91
|PBT
|8.18
|12.14
|7.04
|6.42
|21.05
|Tax
|0.90
|0.75
|1.78
|1.21
|7.21
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|7.28
|11.39
|5.26
|5.21
|13.84
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|7.28
|11.39
|5.26
|5.21
|13.84
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|8.08
|12.64
|5.84
|5.78
|15.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.24
|0.24
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.62
|26.62
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.66
|0.66
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|73.38
|73.38
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: