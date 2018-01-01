JUST IN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
OPEN 52.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 214.97 223.31 223.00 252.56 219.66
Other Income 1.57 1.50 4.13 3.00 4.94
Total Income 216.54 224.81 227.13 255.56 224.60
Total Expenditure 206.67 203.98 206.98 217.08 193.00
Operating Profit 9.87 20.83 20.15 38.48 31.60
Interest 5.48 6.17 7.54 7.81 9.43
Gross Profit 4.39 14.66 12.61 30.67 22.17
Depreciation 11.95 12.28 10.18 11.92 10.13
PBT -4.73 2.74 2.43 18.75 12.04
Tax 0.20 0.87 0.49 6.22 0.58
Net Profit/(Loss) -4.93 1.87 1.94 12.53 11.46
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 -0.07 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -4.93 1.94 1.94 12.53 11.46
Equity Share Capital 9.01 9.01 9.01 9.01 9.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 50.80 55.73 54.39 53.43 42.99
EPS
Basic EPS -5.47 2.08 2.15 13.91 12.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.24 0.24 0.24
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 26.62 26.62 26.80
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.66 0.66 0.66
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 73.38 73.38 73.20
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
