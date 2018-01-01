You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|52.15
|CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|214.97
|223.31
|223.00
|252.56
|219.66
|Other Income
|1.57
|1.50
|4.13
|3.00
|4.94
|Total Income
|216.54
|224.81
|227.13
|255.56
|224.60
|Total Expenditure
|206.67
|203.98
|206.98
|217.08
|193.00
|Operating Profit
|9.87
|20.83
|20.15
|38.48
|31.60
|Interest
|5.48
|6.17
|7.54
|7.81
|9.43
|Gross Profit
|4.39
|14.66
|12.61
|30.67
|22.17
|Depreciation
|11.95
|12.28
|10.18
|11.92
|10.13
|PBT
|-4.73
|2.74
|2.43
|18.75
|12.04
|Tax
|0.20
|0.87
|0.49
|6.22
|0.58
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-4.93
|1.87
|1.94
|12.53
|11.46
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-4.93
|1.94
|1.94
|12.53
|11.46
|Equity Share Capital
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|50.80
|55.73
|54.39
|53.43
|42.99
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-5.47
|2.08
|2.15
|13.91
|12.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|26.62
|26.62
|26.80
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.66
|0.66
|0.66
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|73.38
|73.38
|73.20
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: