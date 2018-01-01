You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|52.15
|CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Company Information
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics(BTFL), promoted by B D Kanoria was incorporated in Jul. '83 is manufacture and sale of Black Tea, Cloth and Yarn. It operates through its two division i.e Tea & Textile divisions.
BTFL made public offer of 1.2 lac equity shares in May 1984. Bengal Tea Industries was amalgamated with BTFL with effect from Apr. 1985.
The tea division of the company for its Black Tea produ...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|Adarsh Kanoria
|Independent Director :
|Dhirendra Kumar
|Non Executive Director :
|Samveg A Lalbhai
|Independent Director :
|Abhijit Datta
|Whole-time Director :
|Kailash Prasad Khandelwal
|Independent Director :
|Ashutosh Bhagat
|Independent Director :
|Navin Nayar
|Non Executive Director :
|Shubha Kanoria
|Company Secretary :
|Sunita Shah
|Independent Director :
|Golam Momen
|AUDITOR :
|Jain & Co/Singhi & Co
|IND NAME :
|Textiles - Composite
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|45 Shakespeare Sarani, 4th Floor Century Towers,Kolkata,West Bengal-700017
|Ph : 91-33-22836416/17
|WEBSITE : http://www.bengaltea.com
|E-mail : investor@bengaltea.com
Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: