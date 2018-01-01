JUST IN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
52.15

54.35

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Company Information

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd

Bengal Tea & Fabrics(BTFL), promoted by B D Kanoria was incorporated in Jul. '83 is manufacture and sale of Black Tea, Cloth and Yarn. It operates through its two division i.e Tea & Textile divisions. BTFL made public offer of 1.2 lac equity shares in May 1984. Bengal Tea Industries was amalgamated with BTFL with effect from Apr. 1985. The tea division of the company for its Black Tea produ...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Adarsh Kanoria
Independent Director : Dhirendra Kumar
Non Executive Director : Samveg A Lalbhai
Independent Director : Abhijit Datta
Whole-time Director : Kailash Prasad Khandelwal
Independent Director : Ashutosh Bhagat
Independent Director : Navin Nayar
Non Executive Director : Shubha Kanoria
Company Secretary : Sunita Shah
Independent Director : Golam Momen
AUDITOR : Jain & Co/Singhi & Co
IND NAME : Textiles - Composite
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
45 Shakespeare Sarani, 4th Floor Century Towers,Kolkata,West Bengal-700017
Ph : 91-33-22836416/17
WEBSITE : http://www.bengaltea.com
E-mail : investor@bengaltea.com

