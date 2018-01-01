You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|Total Promoters
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|73.38
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.57
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|0.60
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.02
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Non-Institution
|26.05
|26.02
|26.02
|26.02
|26.02
|Indian Public
|22.06
|23.79
|23.98
|24.22
|24.36
|Others
|3.99
|2.23
|2.04
|1.80
|1.66
|Total Non Promoter
|26.62
|26.62
|26.62
|26.62
|26.62
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
