Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
OPEN 52.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 73.38 73.38 73.38 73.38 73.38
Total Promoters 73.38 73.38 73.38 73.38 73.38
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.57 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.42 0.42
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05
Non-Institution 26.05 26.02 26.02 26.02 26.02
Indian Public 22.06 23.79 23.98 24.22 24.36
Others 3.99 2.23 2.04 1.80 1.66
Total Non Promoter 26.62 26.62 26.62 26.62 26.62
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

